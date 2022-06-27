 Skip to main content
Multiple motorcycle accidents reported in Pierce County over the weekend

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - It was a busy weekend in Pierce County as authorities responded to a number of crashes involving motorcycles.

According to the sheriff's office, on Saturday a motorcyclist lost control and crashed on State Highway 35 near 170th Avenue in Hager City. The woman was injured and transported to a local hospital, with the sheriff's office not knowing the extent of her injuries. 

Another motorcyclist was injured on Sunday after he lost control on County Road A near 330th Avenue in Maiden Rock. His injuries are also not known to the sheriff's office. 

And in Prescott on Sunday, a motorcyclist was injured after reportedly hitting a wild turkey on State Highway 35 near 370th Avenue. The cyclist attempted to stop but crashed in the roadway.

There was also a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Sunday. That operator also lost control and suffered what authorities call major injuries.

