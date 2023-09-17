Museum sharing history of Ku Klux Klan activity in Stanley

STANLEY (WQOW)- People living in Stanley met to discuss a part of town history that normally isn't talked about.
A presentation at the Stanley Area Historical Society on Sunday dove deeper into a lesser known part of the city's history: the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) activity in the 1920's.
"No one wanted to talk about it, they just kept it very very secret," museum curator Betty Plombon said. "The meetings were very secret, no one knew about them, no one knew if there was going to be a cross burning somewhere. They tried to terrorize people by doing that."
Plombon has been researching the KKK history in Stanley since the 1980's. She said the area Klan started in the Town of Worden, when a group moved in from Illinois in 1920.
"And before long it moved over into the Town of Edson to the west and eventually into the City of Stanley is where they really organized," Plombon said.
She said at that time, rather than targeting racial minorities, the area Klan's main target was Catholic people.
"They wanted to get rid of all the Catholics and turn it back into a Protestant country, the way it was when it was first settled," Plombon said.
The presentation aims to teach people this part of history and understand what it means today.
"(The KKK) just part of our history. It was a short term history that is very confusing to most people." Plombon said. "The only thing is, what they were trying to get through at that time, and also during the 1800's, is still going on today."
