Musicians, artists lead first Summer Sets Music Festival

MONDOVI (WQOW) -On Saturday, dozens of people came out to Mondovi for the first ever Summer Sets Music Festival. It showcases some talented area artists at a popular local farm.
"I want folks to see this as an event to come and have a relaxing day, be entertained, kick back in the country, and just, you know, cap off the end of summer with a party," said Jon Olstadt, the creator of Summer Sets.
This event was held at Farm to Fork, a place that the founder is familiar with.
"First year of Summer Sets, Jon O., who organized it, from the Drunk Drivers, and Sawdust City Limits, he has been coming out here pretty regularly on Thursday nights for pizza nights, and we've developed a relationship and actually started talking about this a few years ago, and we finally made it happen, the first one this year, and we hope to grow this festival over years to come," said Maria Bamonti, the co-owner of Farm to Fork.
While this is a music festival, there is a lot more for people to enjoy, such as comedy, vendors, and arts.
"I've always been a fan of trying to bring as many of those things together into one spot to showcase what we have here, which is truly remarkable," Olstadt said.
While most music festivals are centered around one genre, this one has something for everyone.
"If you look at people's music collection, very rarely is it all one thing," Olstadt said. "So I've always tried to endeavor, to do shows that cover a lot of different genres, a lot of different perspectives and so folks can find something that they love, and they're gonna find something that they haven't seen before and they're going to leave and be loving it."
While this was only a one-day festival, Olstadt and Bamonti are planning it again for next year.