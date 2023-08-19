 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 111 expected.
For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota, and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Musicians, artists lead first Summer Sets Music Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
Summer Sets

MONDOVI (WQOW) -On Saturday, dozens of people came out to Mondovi for the first ever Summer Sets Music Festival. It showcases some talented area artists at a popular local farm.

"I want folks to see this as an event to come and have a relaxing day, be entertained, kick back in the country, and just, you know, cap off the end of summer with a party," said Jon Olstadt, the creator of Summer Sets.

This event was held at Farm to Fork, a place that the founder is familiar with.

"First year of Summer Sets, Jon O., who organized it, from the Drunk Drivers, and Sawdust City Limits, he has been coming out here pretty regularly on Thursday nights for pizza nights, and we've developed a relationship and actually started talking about this a few years ago, and we finally made it happen, the first one this year, and we hope to grow this festival over years to come," said Maria Bamonti, the co-owner of Farm to Fork.

While this is a music festival, there is a lot more for people to enjoy, such as comedy, vendors, and arts.

"I've always been a fan of trying to bring as many of those things together into one spot to showcase what we have here, which is truly remarkable,"  Olstadt said.

While most music festivals are centered around one genre, this one has something for everyone.

"If you look at people's music collection, very rarely is it all one thing," Olstadt said. "So I've always tried to endeavor, to do shows that cover a lot of different genres, a lot of different perspectives and so folks can find something that they love, and they're gonna find something that they haven't seen before and they're going to leave and be loving it."

While this was only a one-day festival, Olstadt and Bamonti are planning it again for next year.

