National ASK Day: Do your kids have access to guns?

(WQOW) - Doctors at UW Health say your child is more likely to die from a firearm than a car accident.
"These usually occur at home with a family gun that is loaded," said Dr. Adam Brinkman who works in pediatric trauma at UW Health Kids. "And which children are often times unsupervised. "
In honor of National ASK day, UW Health is encouraging parents to ask a question that could save their child's life. They want parents to ask their child's caregivers if they have guns in the home. If so, are they unloaded and are they locked away?
Brinkman said kids are curious, and even if you think they will not find a gun hidden on the top shelf of a closet, they will. He also said it is important to talk to your kids about what to do if they find a gun.
UW Health Kids and yhe American Academy of Pediatrics gave the following tips:
- Teach children not to touch guns and go find an adult right away if they find one.
- Kids are safer when the firearm is in a locked box or a safe, unloaded.
- Ammunition should be locked away separately.
- Talk with other parents or caregivers to ask if they are following these safety measures if your child will be spending time in their home.
- Decide who to ask, how to ask and think about how to respond to different answers in advance.
- Figure out who you’re most comfortable talking with among the adults in charge and ask your questions before the visit.
