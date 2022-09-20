National Voter Registration Day across the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With just over a month to go before the November elections the Chippewa Valley is recognizing National Voter Registration Day by checking people's voting status or getting them registered in locations across the area.
Chippewa Valley Votes and the League of Women Voters are hosting events in Eau Claire, Altoona and Menomonie until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. All you need to bring is proof of residency: that can be a utility bill, paycheck, affidavit from a homeless shelter, a hunting license, or nearly anything with a current address.
"A lot of people might not know whether or not they are registered or if their registration is current," said Anna Zook, references and digital services librarian at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. "If somebody's moved, if somebody has a name change, oftentimes if you haven't voted in previous elections in the last couple of election cycles your registration may not be current. It's really important to have frequent voter registration days."
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is not the only location hosting registration events Tuesday. Altoona Public Library is registering voters until 6 p.m., and Menomonie voters can register at Dunn County Veteran's Memorial Park until 6 p.m. as well.