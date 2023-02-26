Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked. Here are other ways to get debt relief

Weather Alert

...ICY PRECIPITATION LIKELY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY... .A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out as a mix of rain and freezing rain late tonight, with the icy precipitation most likely north of a line from Appleton to Anoka MN to Durand WI. The precipitation will gradually mix with rain and snow late Monday morning then change over to all snow Monday afternoon and evening before ending. The highest ice amounts are expected in western Wisconsin, where around one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations may reach one to two tenths of an inch. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin while a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota north of a line from Appleton to Litchfield to Anoka to Stillwater, continuing through Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. At this time, freezing rain is not expected inside or south of the Interstate 694 and 494 loop around the Twin Cities. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain, occasionally mixed with snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Polk, St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&