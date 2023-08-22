 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Charity Lawson got engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’ and joined ‘Dancing with the Stars’

  Updated
  • 0
Charity Lawson got engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’ and joined ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Charity Lawson found love during season 20 of "The Bachelorette."

 Curtis/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

(CNN) — Charity Lawson found what she was seeking.

On Monday’s season finale of “The Bachelorette,” the family therapist from Columbus, Georgia gave her final rose to contestant Dotun Olubeko.

It all came down to Lawson choosing between Olubeko and integrative medicine specialist and tennis professional Joey Graziadei.

While she agonized almost to the final moment over who to choose, ultimately Lawson told Graziadei that she had “found love that’s deeper with someone else.”

Olubeko later stepped up with a proposal.

“The love that we have is perfect,” he said. “Ms. Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning the fairytale into a reality?”

Lawson was visibly moved and gave him her final rose.

The pair appeared with Graziadei on the “After the Final Rose” special, where the happy couple was surprised with a trip to Greece. It was announced Lawson would be competing on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Graziadei has been announced as the new “Bachelor.”

Lawson told CNN in July that she wasn’t worried about the fact that many of the “Bachelor” franchise couples fail at creating a happily ever after.

“I hate to say I don’t look at the stats, but I don’t,” she said.. “I’m truly making this my own journey, and it’s not reflective of anybody else who’s done this show.”

