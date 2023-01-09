Deadline to sign up for federal health insurance Jan. 15

(WQOW) - The deadline to enroll in a health insurance plan on the federal marketplace is fast approaching.
ObamaCare is a common name for health insurance that you can buy on the federal marketplace, or healthcare.gov.
During open enrollment, you can sign up for an Affordable Care Act-compliant health insurance plan.
TJ Atkins, a facilitator with HealthWatch Eau Claire Coalition, said if you live in the U.S., are a U.S. citizen or national, and are not incarcerated or on Medicare, you can apply for marketplace insurance.
She said people often apply because their employer doesn't offer health insurance or they can't afford their employer's health plan.
"There's lots of different premiums in the area so we have people check it out just to see if they qualify for anything," Atkins said. "The beauty of the system is if you don't qualify for something in that system, it does give you some alternatives. So maybe if you qualify for medical assistance, it will send that information over to the county consortium so that you'll get connected with them."
The deadline for open enrollment is Sunday, Jan. 15. Coverage begins February 1.
For free expert enrollment assistance, you can call 211 or wiscovered.com.
You can also ask for help from Marshfield Clinic Health System's Family Health Center.