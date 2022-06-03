One of America's favorite sweet treats gets its own day -- twice a year.
Today is the first 'National Doughnut Day' of the year.
This one honors the Salvation Army women who served the pastry to soldiers during World War One.
It's obvious how to celebrate: Enjoy some doughnuts!
Pick some up at the grocery store or coffee or doughnut shop -- or if you're ambitious, make your own at home.
Some fun facts:
America eats 10 billion doughnuts a year -- That's about 31 doughnuts per person!
And the signature hole in the middle is said to have begun to help the doughnuts cook more evenly.
Once you have your fill of doughnuts -- you can look forward to indulging again on the other National Doughnut Day -- on November 5th.
Check your local bakery or coffee shop to see what deals they may have on National Doughnut Day.