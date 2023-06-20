Frozen strawberries recalled; symptoms to look out for

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Certain frozen strawberry brands have been recalled nationwide due to reported Hepatitis A outbreaks, but if you already ate some of those summer treats, what symptoms should you be on the look out for?
Eric Poppe, the supervisor of the Marshfield Clinic Emergency Department in Eau Claire, said there are various symptoms related to Hepatitis A.
These symptoms can include yellowing of the eyes and skin, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urination and drowsiness.
Poppe said Hepatitis A is usually non-life threatening, but you should still treat your symptoms as soon as possible.
"We recommend to people that they treat the symptoms," Poppe said. "So like any other viral infection, you are going to make sure that you are getting plenty of rest. You want to hydrate as much as possible and get adequate nutrition as much as you possibly can."
Experts said you should seek emergency help if you have trouble keeping down food.
Marshfield Clinic has not seen a spike in patients receiving medical help since the recall, but are prepared to treat patients whenever needed.