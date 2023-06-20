 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11PM TONIGHT ...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Frozen strawberries recalled; symptoms to look out for

Strawberries

Photo Courtesy: MGN

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Certain frozen strawberry brands have been recalled nationwide due to reported Hepatitis A outbreaks, but if you already ate some of those summer treats, what symptoms should you be on the look out for?

Eric Poppe, the supervisor of the Marshfield Clinic Emergency Department in Eau Claire, said there are various symptoms related to Hepatitis A.

These symptoms can include yellowing of the eyes and skin, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urination and drowsiness.

Poppe said Hepatitis A is usually non-life threatening, but you should still treat your symptoms as soon as possible.

"We recommend to people that they treat the symptoms," Poppe said. "So like any other viral infection, you are going to make sure that you are getting plenty of rest.  You want to hydrate as much as possible and get adequate nutrition as much as you possibly can."

Experts said you should seek emergency help if you have trouble keeping down food.

Marshfield Clinic has not seen a spike in patients receiving medical help since the recall, but are prepared to treat patients whenever needed.

