...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

More than 1,300 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

  • Updated
  • 0
The Utah Department of Transportation posted a video on Twitter showing their trucks plowing snow on the I-215. The video also shows several cars struggling to move in the snow.

 Utah DOT

More than 1,300 flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday as a winter storm hit the country.

As of about 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 1,336 flights in and out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Regional carrier SkyWest, which operates through partnerships with United, Delta, American and Alaska Airlines, had canceled more than 300 flights. Delta and Southwest had both canceled about 250 flights.

Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Denver International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were the most heavily affected, according to FlightAware. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were also experiencing disruption.

Southwest Airlines has issued winter weather waivers for about a dozen airports.

Delta Air Lines has issued waivers for Upper Midwest winter weather and Rockies and Mountain regions winter weather.

American Airlines and United have also issued winter weather waivers for travel this week.

Three days of winter storm weather are expected across the US.

The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service in Minnesota's Twin Cities warning the powerful storm "will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday."

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Delta Air Lines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi also contributed to this article

