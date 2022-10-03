Over-the-counter hearing aids coming mid-October

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting later in October, people with hearing loss across the country will be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids at their local pharmacy, and a local audiologist said they do come with some pros and cons.
The Food and Drug Administration finalized a ruling in August that said hearing aids can be sold without a prescription, medical exam, or trip to the audiologist.
Audiologist Dr. Nicole Smith with Everclear Hearing in Eau Claire performs hearing screenings and sells hearing aids.
She said over-the-counter hearing aids are a great opportunity for people who can't afford a comprehensive set, but that they are only meant for mild to moderate hearing loss.
She said they will give some amplification, but they do very little in terms of noise reduction, wind reduction, or any kind of speech enhancement.
She adds they may come with minimal programming, but says you'll have no service plan or professional there to help you.
"I think it really opens the market, and I think for the right patient, they're a good fit. I think where we get a little nervous is if somebody who doesn't meet that criteria, if that's their only experience, they try an over the counter when it's just not going to be strong enough for them. Then they're kind of sour and maybe they won't try hearing aids," Dr. Smith said.
President Joe Biden said this new option could save people up to $3,000.
Even though it's not required, Dr. Smith still recommends getting a hearing test from an audiologist to see what device is best for you.
The over-the-counter hearing aids will be available as soon as two weeks from now on October 17.