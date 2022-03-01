Rep. Ron Kind discusses coordinating Russian sanctions

WASHINGTON DC (WQOW) - Wisconsin Representative Ron Kind traveled to London last week to coordinate economic sanctions against Russia.
Kind said during a press conference over Zoom Tuesday that his primary focus was on export controlled technology, placing sanctions on software, computers, microchips and micro-processing.
Kind said he just had a meeting with the Ways and Means Committee, the group that has jurisdiction over trade, and said they are trying to bring forth a resolution to remove Russia's most favored nation status. It's implication— potentially kicking Russia out of the World Trade Organization.
"I think Vladimir Putin has miscalculated, I think he wasn't anticipating this type of resistance, not only within Ukraine, but also throughout the world," Kind said. "I think he was expecting a divided Ukraine, a divided Europe, a divided NATO and a divided United States. And instead, he's getting just the opposite"
According to Kind, the economic sanctions in place have already caused the worth of a Ruble to decline by almost 30% and the stock market in Russia to close.
Kind added that Russia can no longer participate in SWIFT, the communication system that allows banks to transfer money internationally.