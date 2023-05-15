The Freedom Honor Flight is an organization that brings Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials at no cost to them.
Slideshow: Local Korean and Vietnam Veterans visit D.C. war memorials in Honor Flight
- By: Katie Phernetton
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Katie Phernetton
Daybreak anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today