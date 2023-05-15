 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Slideshow: Local Korean and Vietnam Veterans visit D.C. war memorials in Honor Flight

  • Updated
  • 0

The Freedom Honor Flight is an organization that brings Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials at no cost to them. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you