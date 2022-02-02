 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.

Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Starbucks is planning even more price hikes this year

Starbucks says it will raise prices this year.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Starbucks has been hiking prices as inflation soars and labor costs rise. And it's planning more this year.

The coffee chain raised its US prices in October and again just last month in January, CEO Kevin Johnson noted during an analyst call Tuesday. He added that the company is planning even more price hikes this year.

"We have additional pricing actions planned through the balance of this year,' he said, adding that price increases "play an important role to mitigate cost pressures, including inflation." He later discussed rising labor costs.

But the price hikes aren't scaring customers away from their mocha Fraps and vanilla lattes.

"With those pricing actions, we still saw incredibly strong demand through the holiday season," Johnson said.

In the three months ended on January 2, sales at Starbucks stores open at least 13 months jumped 13% globally and 18% in North America, driven partially by higher prices, the company said Tuesday.

"We have not seen any meaningful impact to customer demand," said John Culver, Starbucks chief operating officer. "To the contrary, our customer demand continues to grow."

It's yet another example of US prices rising across the board, hitting consumers' wallets and affecting companies' bottom lines. The US consumer price index, a key inflation gauge, rose 7% last year, before seasonal adjustments, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. That was the biggest spike since June 1982, and it was higher than economists predicted.

Like many other companies, in addition to inflation, Starbucks is also facing higher labor costs. Several major employers are increasing wages in a bid to entice applicants as businesses, particularly restaurants, have been struggling to hire from a shallow labor pool.

Starbucks is no exception: The company said in October it would raise wages to at least $15 an hour for baristas, with most hourly employees earning an average of nearly $17 by the summer.

Still, raising prices hasn't alleviated all of the pressure for Starbucks: Even with the hikes, the company reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the quarter, lower than Wall Street's expectations.

Food prices are rising elsewhere, but customers seem similarly unfazed

Starbucks is nowhere near alone in raising prices. Last year, restaurant prices rose 6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in January.

Customers have been tolerant of higher costs at other restaurants as well. Little Caesars recently raised the price of its signature Hot-N-Ready pizza, while Chipotle has hiked prices too.

McDonald's increased menu prices by about 6% last year to help offset higher food, packaging and labor costs. But those price hikes didn't dissuade customers. In fact, sales at US McDonald's stores open at least 13 months jumped 13.8%, last year, the largest annual increase since McDonald's started reporting comparable sales in 1993.

— CNN Business' Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

