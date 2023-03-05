The top 10 most visited US National Park sites in 2022 are ...

Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATES TONIGHT, WITH LIGHTER SNOW BUT CONTINUED IMPACTS DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .The bulk of the snow accumulations are expected overnight into early Monday morning, with mainly lighter accumulations by daytime Monday. The Monday morning commuter period is going to be the main concern due to wet slushy snow and gusty winds. The wet and heavy nature of the snow means that even locations that see lower snow amounts will likely still see travel impacts. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Along and northeast of a line from Milaca in Minnesota to Eau Claire in Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&