Two teenagers charged in fatal shooting at Minnesota school

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - Two teenagers are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 15-year-old classmate at a Richfield, Minnesota school this week.
Jahmari Rice was shot and killed just outside of his school on Tuesday.
Fellow students 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez and 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis both face one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in connection to Rice's death and shots fired at two other students that day.
Rice's family says they're happy about the charges but still haven't heard directly from law enforcement, the school or prosecutors.
If convicted, both could face up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge.
Bail was set at one million dollars.