U.S. veterans in suicidal crisis can now access emergency healthcare for free anywhere

(WQOW) - Starting Jan. 17, veterans who are in an acute suicidal crisis are able to get help at any health care facility, VA or not, at zero cost.
The US Department of Veterans Affairs made the announcement last week, saying that preventing suicide is their top clinical priority. They also said the new initiative is part of their 10-year national strategy for preventing veteran suicide.
“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve – no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” said VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “This expansion of care will save Veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that.”
As of Tuesday, veterans in crisis can visit a health care facility for free, and that includes inpatient care for up to 30 days or outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Click here to learn more about the policy.