...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as
low as 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Wayward cow creates chaos on Pleasanton streets

  • Updated
  • 0
Wayward cow creates chaos on Pleasanton streets

A wayward cow wandered through the streets of Pleasanton on January 1, badly damaging a Tesla before local ranchers were able to lasso and capture it.

 Pleasanton Police/KPIX

    PLEASANTON, California (KPIX) -- A wayward cow wandered through the streets of Pleasanton Wednesday evening, badly damaging a Tesla before local ranchers were able to lasso and capture it.

Pleasanton city spokesperson Teri Yan told the East Bay Times that the cow got out onto Bernal Avenue about 5:50 p.m. and was on the loose for more than an hour.

During its evening stroll, the large cow visited a McDonald's parking lot among other stops with patrol vehicles in a 5 mph pursuit with lights flashing.

"It was running around exploring," Yan told the paper. "Going on a tour."

The cow also slammed into a Tesla, shattering the windshield and denting the vehicle.

A rancher on horseback pressed into service eventually was able to lassoed the wandering beast and load it into a cow trailer.

