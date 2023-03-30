Why skinny soda cans are everywhere

 Skip to main content
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA
THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as mainly rain but will transition to freezing rain for
much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin
late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a couple
tenths of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 8 inches in far western
MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 7 inches in
central and eastern MN. In addition, strong winds will develop
Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night,
potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN
and possibly into eastern MN.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area north
of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and possible
blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Why skinny soda cans are everywhere

  • Updated
  • 0

Suddenly, your beverage is taller.

Beverage brands rely on packaging shape and design to draw in consumers. Now they're counting on a new slew of skinny aluminum cans to subtly signal to consumers that their exotic new drinks are healthier than the beer and sodas in the short, round cans of old.

Topo Chico, Simply and SunnyD recently launched alcoholic seltzers and cocktails in tall, thin cans, while Day One, Celsius and Starbucks have debuted sparkling water and energy drinks in new slim cans. Coke with Coffee launched in a slim version last year, too.

As if describing a human, Ball, one of the largest producers of aluminum cans, highlights the "shorter, leaner physique" of its 12 oz. sleek cans compared with its classic (also 12 oz.) stouter version.

Drink manufacturers are aiming to distinguish their products on crowded shelves and save money on shipping and packaging with skinny cans, say analysts and drink makers.

"Consumers see slim cans as more sophisticated, which makes them feel more sophisticated," said Duane Stanford, the editor of industry trade publication Beverage Digest. "For people who spend $3 for a mushroom elixir, they want the package to signal trendy too."

Aluminum cans

Soft drinks appeared in cans as early as 1938, but the first aluminum beverage can was used for diet cola called "Slenderella" in 1963, according to the Can Manufacturers Institute, a trade association. By 1967, Pepsi and Coke followed.

Traditionally, beverage companies opted for the 12 oz. squat model to allow more room to advertise the contents of their drink on the body of the can with colorful details and logos.

Companies have even been panned for switching to skinny can models. In 2011, Pepsi released a "taller, sassier" version of its traditional can. The can, presented at New York's Fashion Week, had the tagline: "The New Skinny." It was widely criticized as offensive and the National Eating Disorders Association said the company's comments were both "thoughtless and irresponsible."

So why bring them back now? Partly because slim cans are seen as premium and innovative. A growing number of drinks are catering to health-driven consumers, and slender cans signal these characteristics.

Companies are copying the success of other brands' slim cans. Red Bull was one of the first brands to popularize slim cans, and White Claw saw success with its hard seltzer in thin white cans.

Aluminum cans, regardless of size, are environmentally better than plastics, said Judith Enck, a former Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator and current president of Beyond Plastics. They can be made from recycled material and can more easily be recycled. If littered, they do not pose the same risk as plastics, she said.

There's also a business incentive for skinny designs.

Brands can squeeze more 12 oz. skinny cans on store shelves, warehouse pallets and trucks than wider cans, said Dave Fedewa, a partner at McKinsey who consults for retail and consumer packaged goods companies. That means higher sales and cost savings.

But the key, Fedewa said, is that skinny cans catch the eye: "It's funny how much growth that can drive in retail."

