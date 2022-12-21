Native food drive serves Indigenous food, elders in Minneapolis

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. For the second
Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
Thursday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Native food drive serves Indigenous food, elders in Minneapolis

  • Updated
Native food drive serves Indigenous food, elders

More than 150 native elders in Minnesota are getting a traditional holiday meal courtesy of the Division of Indian Work in Minneapolis.

 Lawrence, Nakia

    MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- More than 150 native elders in Minnesota are getting a traditional holiday meal courtesy of the Division of Indian Work in Minneapolis.

The group handed out meal baskets complete with everything from basics to bison and walleye Tuesday.

Serving natives from Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake and more, Tuesday's giveaway specifically served elders, those over age 55.

"I enjoy the job because I know that I help people," said Food Shelf Manager Sandra Rivera. "Maybe if I can help them with milk and eggs, that money they save, if it doesn't go to additional food at the grocery store, it can maybe pay their light bill."

The Division of Indian Work says demand for its food shelf has risen more than 40% in the past year.

"There's a lot of factors to that, especially the cost of food right now," said Site Director Shanah Regguinti. "Even someone who's well off, or making decent money, when they go to the Cub [Foods] or Target, even they are shaking their head at the prices. So imagine someone who's in low income, they're struggling."

"The prices in groceries has gone up so high. And for elders, you know, it's difficult to feed ourselves now," said Leech Lake Ojibwe Elder Peggy Greene. "For the holidays, it's nice to have a meal like other people have at home."

The Division of Indian Work says it's still in need of donations to its food shelf. The organization plans to give away even more meals during the Easter season.