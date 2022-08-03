Nearly $1.3 million referendum approved for Chippewa Falls' ballots

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls residents will officially see a referendum question on their November ballots. Mayor Gregory Hoffman said that's due to safety concerns.
The approved referendum will likely ask taxpayers for $1.277 million to fund the city's emergency services. The money would be used to hire new police officers and firefighters, as well as increase pay and benefits to draw new workers to the force.
Mayor Hoffman said more first responders are necessary in the area as 911 calls have grown every year along with the city's population. He said that's largely due to the amount of elderly people living in Chippewa Falls.
"People like to live here, but that's also the age where there's a higher demand for paramedics, for ambulance calls," Hoffman said. "So the Fire Department, their number of calls is just exceedingly growing every year. I want to make sure that we're providing our citizens with the best police and fire that we can provide. It does come with a cost."
He said that cost to the average household would be $15 a month, or about $180 a year.
The referendum language has yet to be approved. That, along with the final cost, will be determined at the August 16 City Council meeting.