Negotiations for Seven Mile Creek Landfill expansion, GFL worker strike ongoing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been three years of negotiating between GFL, the waste management giant, and the siting committee for its Seven Mile Creek Landfill in the Town of Seymour.
"Fundamentally, it's about getting together on a shared perspective of the impact of this major regional landfill," said city attorney Stephen Nick. "The impact that that has on our community."
GFL wants to expand the landfill, but Seven Mile Creek neighbors said their living condition is already unpleasant.
"The landfill's been going on for 25 years. This expansion is huge, it's almost like creating a new landfill," said Dennis Campbell, who lives half a mile from the site. "It's going to be there a long time. The neighbors are done putting up with the smells and everything else that we have to put up with."
On Wednesday, neighbors voiced their concerns at a session between GFL representatives and the sitting committee.
"We want yearly economic payments," Campbell said. "And we want protection for our property."
Those are two key things the committee has been fighting for. Nick said their priorities are securing an appropriate annual payment for neighbors, compensation to the community for things like road damage, and property value protection.
He said they want a guarantee that GFL would compensate property owners if they can't sell their homes at fair market value because of their proximity to the landfill, as well as assurance that GFL wouldn't buy out properties as a backdoor strategy for expansion.
Tim Curry, GFL regional landfill manager, said the company would work with homeowners to get a fair price and that it has been receptive to all those concerns.
"I don't believe GFL has ignored anything," Curry said in the session.
Nick and Town of Seymour representatives said the potential height is concerning: because it still has 30 feet left from the last expansion in 2005 and GFL is proposing 60 feet more, in total, the height of the landfill could increase by 90 feet.
"What you see now is not the full buildout," Nick said.
After nearly four hours of discussion, Nick said the meeting adjourned with a good foundation moving forward, including a commitment from GFL to look at options for reducing the height of their expansion. He said that would be an even better outcome for the community than compensation.
Neighbors say they just hope negotiations wrap up soon, and they aren't the only ones who say GFL is stalling negotiations.
Michael Ervin, organizational director from labor union Local 139, spoke on behalf of Seven Mile Creek machine workers who went on strike just last week.
"I heard that they're also having issues negotiating with the town of Seymour, City of Eau Claire, Eau Claire County," Ervin said. "And I wanted to make sure that we came out to show support for those workers."
Ervin said they went on strike after over a year of cancelled and delayed negotiating sessions. They recently filed charges for bargaining in bad faith and retaliation against employees, after Ervin said GFL withheld standard annual wage increases.
Jared Simon, lead operator at Seven Mile Creek, said for him, it's not about wages, it's about benefits his family needs to better their lives.
"We need the big wigs at GFL to realize we're not just a bunch of worker bees," Simon said. "We have families just like they do."
GFL declined to comment.
Local 139 will meet with GFL at the end of May. The next session with the sitting committee is June 2, where both parties hope to bring more concrete plans to the table.