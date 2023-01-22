Neighbor comments on gunshots heard on the "quiet side of Menomonie"

MENOMONIE(WQOW) - One person is dead after what police are calling a "critical incident" in Menomonie.
According to the Menomonie Police Department, it happened after a reported home invasion in the area of Bongey Drive and Terill Road.
Police said the suspect, described as an older white male, shot a gun during the home invasion and stole the homeowner's car.
Officials then said during a traffic stop, Menomonie and Dunn County law enforcement "discharged their weapons striking the driver of the vehicle." The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and officials said no law enforcement was hurt.
Neighbors said they were shocked when they heard gunshots Saturday night.
"Well, at first we thought it was fireworks, and then I came outside and it was more obvious that it wasn't fireworks it was just actual gunfire, which was just really weird, to say the least, coming from over here, quiet side of Menomonie," said Josiah McClelland, a resident of Menomonie.
In accordance with protocol, the law enforcement involved are on administrative assignment while an investigation is done by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
No further details were released by the police or the Department of Justice at this time.