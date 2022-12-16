Nevaeh's 4th annual Covered With Love supports Sojourner House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Among the youngest members of Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire is a girl with a heart so big, she's using her birthday to give gifts instead of receive them.
"She's come up with the idea herself," said Associate Pastor Dan Doran. "That instead of making my birthday all about me on Dec. 25, why don't I come up with an idea on how to give back?"
Nevaeh's Covered With Love started as a life lesson and is now in its 4th year. Nevaeh Wright is turning 11 on Christmas day. Instead of asking for presents for herself, she's asking the community to donate to Sojourner House.
This year's fundraiser is requesting hats, mittens, handwarmers and hot cocoa. Last year, Nevaeh collected and delivered 90 blankets. In the past, she's collected hundreds of socks for those in need, benefitting places like Beacon House, Bolton Refuge and Chippewa Valley Street Ministry.
But why 'Covered With Love'?
"It kind of reminds me of a blanket," said Nevaeh. "When you are covered up, covered with love, you're all warm and covered up with the special things you need."
To donate, you can drop off items at Saving Grace (Eastridge location) through Dec. 18.
If you can't make it by then, you can arrange a drop off through Dec. 23. Just comment on the Facebook event.