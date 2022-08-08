New barns, educational opportunities coming to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Next summer, visitors to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair can enjoy some completely new features, after construction officially began Monday on five new buildings.
Rusty Volk, executive director of the fair, said replacing their 100-year-old barns has been a long time coming. In fact, he said it had been a big goal since he was hired in 2008.
Now, they're adding two cattle barns, one small animal barn, a colosseum, and a building to house restrooms, meeting rooms and concessions.
He said the new buildings will be bigger and better: they'll be air conditioned and one will act as a storm shelter in order to keep animals and humans more comfortable and safe.
Volk said another new feature is agricultural education.
"The youth and public can understand how food is produced, because it's ever-changing," Volk said. "As you know, meat prices are going up, why? Why is food going up? What is agriculture doing to make this a better place so we can keep our food costs down?"
Volk said they're collaborating with the L.E. Phillips Foundation and Rooney Grains to create demonstrations and programs to teach kids to help with the animals, hoping to draw more people into the agriculture industry.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair's 125th celebration will be July 12-16, 2023.