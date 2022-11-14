New Boys & Girls Club location opens at Menomonie Middle School

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley officially opened their newest location at Menomonie Middle School with a ribbon-cutting.
This new club can serve up to 50 kids in grades six through eight every day, starting Monday.
They already have 25 students enrolled for this after-school program, which runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Angela Payne, director of resource development with the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, said this new center was much-needed. Students were growing out of their location at River Heights Elementary School and wanted to stay in the program.
"I just think it's really important, especially with how things have gone the last few years with COVID, to make sure they have a safe place to go," Payne said. "Enjoy a snack, get the homework help that they need, and help curb the learning loss that we have seen that came with the last few years of COVID."
She said the new center will also be open on certain days off of school, for example, during parent teacher conferences.