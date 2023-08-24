New candidate enters race for 3rd Congressional District

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There is a new candidate running in the 3rd Congressional district -- but he does not reside here.
Aaron Nytes is a 25-year-old Milwaukee native and current Harvard Law student. Nytes is a Democrat and will be challenging Rebecca Cooke, who announced her campaign last month.
The 3rd Congressional District covers west and southwestern Wisconsin including Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Stevens Point.
Nytes said he is different from other candidates for a few reasons.
"I really think my age and youthfulness is an X factor in this election and in elections going forward. I think that I empathize and connect with students, a population and a group of people that are extremely vulnerable in our current climate," he said.
Nytes plans to live in the La Crosse area after he graduates law school in the spring to be qualified as a candidate.
If he gets the Democratic nomination he would presumably run against Congressman Derrick Van Orden, who has not yet announced any re-election plans.