New chief named to Menomonie Police Department

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie has a new police chief.
News 18 learned Commander Rick Hollister will begin his first day as chief on Monday. His colleagues said he worked his way up through the ranks at the department, and has 37 years of law enforcement experience.
“Rick has a great resume, has worked up through the ranks of the MPD and has the respect of the entire department. I have worked with him for many years and found his thoughtfulness and professionalism to be outstanding. I am confident that he will make a great Chief,” says Menomonie Police & Fire
Commission President Ron Sandfort.
As we've reported, Eric Atkinson, the former police chief, is now Menomonie's city administrator.