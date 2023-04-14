 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Runoff from snow melt and rain will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 PM CDT Friday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

New chief named to Menomonie Police Department

  • Updated
  • 0
Chief

Courtesy: Menomonie Police Department

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie has a new police chief.

News 18 learned Commander Rick Hollister will begin his first day as chief on Monday. His colleagues said he worked his way up through the ranks at the department, and has 37 years of law enforcement experience.

“Rick has a great resume, has worked up through the ranks of the MPD and has the respect of the entire department. I have worked with him for many years and found his thoughtfulness and professionalism to be outstanding. I am confident that he will make a great Chief,” says Menomonie Police & Fire

Commission President Ron Sandfort.

As we've reported, Eric Atkinson, the former police chief, is now Menomonie's city administrator. 

Tags

