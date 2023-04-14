New chief named to Menomonie Police Department

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Runoff from snow melt and rain will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 900 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 900 PM CDT Friday was 775.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 775.1 feet on 04/19/2019. &&