 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New Chippewa Valley Technical College budget will saves local taxpayers money

  • 0
CVTC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College will save taxpayers some money after the approval of its 2023-2024 budget.

The budget has over $113 million in funding. The majority of the budget will be used to fund capital projects and education services at the college. The new budget is a 2.5% reduction from last year.

Chief Strategy Officer Caleb Cornelius said the approval of the budget means the college does not need to increase their tax levy for county residents.

In fact, Cornelius said an estimated 6% increase in property values will result in a very slight decrease in the tax rate.

That means homeowners with a house valued at $100,000 would go from paying $71.20 a year in property taxes to $71.18 a year.

"The fact we continue to provide incredible service without raising our tax levy in a significant way is an incredible thing. We're able to provide incredible outcomes for our students and our community and our workforce," Cornelius said.

The approval happened one day after the State Assembly postponed a vote on a bill that would affect technical colleges around the state. The proposed bill would limit a technical college's ability to collect property tax levies for its budget.

Since CVTC already passed its budget, the proposed legislation would not impact this year's funding, but if the bill does pass — it could the following cycle.

There has not been a new date scheduled for the vote.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you