New Chippewa Valley Technical College budget will saves local taxpayers money

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College will save taxpayers some money after the approval of its 2023-2024 budget.
The budget has over $113 million in funding. The majority of the budget will be used to fund capital projects and education services at the college. The new budget is a 2.5% reduction from last year.
Chief Strategy Officer Caleb Cornelius said the approval of the budget means the college does not need to increase their tax levy for county residents.
In fact, Cornelius said an estimated 6% increase in property values will result in a very slight decrease in the tax rate.
That means homeowners with a house valued at $100,000 would go from paying $71.20 a year in property taxes to $71.18 a year.
"The fact we continue to provide incredible service without raising our tax levy in a significant way is an incredible thing. We're able to provide incredible outcomes for our students and our community and our workforce," Cornelius said.
The approval happened one day after the State Assembly postponed a vote on a bill that would affect technical colleges around the state. The proposed bill would limit a technical college's ability to collect property tax levies for its budget.
Since CVTC already passed its budget, the proposed legislation would not impact this year's funding, but if the bill does pass — it could the following cycle.
There has not been a new date scheduled for the vote.