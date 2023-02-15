 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Cobban bridge construction underway

  • 0

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Construction of a new bridge in Chippewa County is taking shape this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared video Wednesday of girders being put in place.

This bridge is replacing the historic Cobban Bridge on County Road TT that was torn down last year.

WisDOT said 20 girders will be put in place this week, five set each day, with two cranes needed for each one.

The 505-foot-long new bridge is set to open to traffic this fall.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you