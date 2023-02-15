New Cobban bridge construction underway

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Construction of a new bridge in Chippewa County is taking shape this week.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared video Wednesday of girders being put in place.
A total of 20 girders will be set this week for the new structure across the four piers in the river. Five girders will be set each day -- today, Thursday and Friday. The five-span bridge, set to open to traffic this fall, is nearly 505 feet long. pic.twitter.com/TklnRrTzK2— WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) February 15, 2023
This bridge is replacing the historic Cobban Bridge on County Road TT that was torn down last year.
WisDOT said 20 girders will be put in place this week, five set each day, with two cranes needed for each one.
The 505-foot-long new bridge is set to open to traffic this fall.