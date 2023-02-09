New emergency homeless shelter breaks ground in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- A new emergency shelter broke ground in Menomonie on Thursday to address a growing need in the community.
Stepping Stones of Dunn County is building a new shelter for people and families experiencing homelessness. It will operate 24 hours a day and provide 20 individual rooms and offer assistance finding permanent housing.
Padraig Gallagher, executive director of Stepping Stones Dunn County, said the building will help address a need that is getting worse in the area.
"We always have more folks on wait lists than we actually have in our shelter and we can't refer them to any other communities or any other shelters because it's pretty much the same struggle everywhere," Gallagher said. "There is quite a bit of need for emergency shelters, not only here in Menomonie and Dunn County, but in the whole region."
The project is the result of a $1.4 million neighborhood investment grant from the state.
The new shelter is expected to open in November of 2023.