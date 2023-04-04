New Richmond man killed in suspected hit and run; officials searching for driver

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A New Richmond man was killed after authorities believe he was hit by a vehicle in St. Croix County.
Now, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is working to figure out who was behind the wheel when 60-year-old Michael Smith was struck.
The incident reportedly happened on March 27 in the area of 160th Avenue near 75th Street in Somerset. According to Sheriff Scott Knudson, it happened just after 2:30 in the morning.
Authorities were alerted that Smith was taken to the hospital by family members after he was involved in a "motor vehicle crash." Smith was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Knudson said there are a number of unanswered questions in this suspected hit and run right now.
Officials said this is the second traffic death for the county this year.