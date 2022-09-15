New Richmond Police searching for woman last seen in August

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - Law enforcement are looking for a woman they say may be endangered.
Mabel Ross, 83, was last seen on August 11 at her residence. New Richmond Police officials said she was going on vacation with her daughter, possibly to Mississippi, but has not been seen or heard from in more than a month.
Ross is described as 5'7, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Richmond Police Department at 715-246-6667 or by email at cdelacruz@newrichmondwi.gov