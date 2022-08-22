New Richmond Police to host community training on active threat situations

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - The New Richmond Police Department is hosting a training session for civilians to prepare for the worst should they find themselves in an active threat.
Chief Craig Yehlik said he has organized several presentations like this before Covid, but after recent events close to home like the Apple River stabbing, the Mall of America shooting, and a shooting in June at an Oakdale Minnesota movie theater, the community asked him for a refresher.
Chief Yehlik said he has been trained to teach both law enforcement and civilians how to respond to such an event, and his presentation is meant to be a conversation starter for businesses and families to come up with a plan in unsafe situations.
"Everybody can do something, whether it's at the beginning stages or the end stages, we all have some capabilities of assisting others in those situations and then we talk a little bit about the medical part of it afterward," Yehlik said. "If you have the capabilities to get some training to apply a tourniquet or to help somebody else that's perhaps injured, because we've seen in recent events the police officers on scene have a job to do and that's to stop the threat."
The event is limited to those 18 and older, with some exceptions if a parent is present. The free presentation is this Thursday at New Richmond High School. Click here to learn more.