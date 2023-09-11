New survey highlights staffing struggle among Wisconsin first responders

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A new survey shows the state's first responders are struggling to help those in need due to staffing challenges.
The survey was conducted by the state Office of Rural Health. According to the survey, more than 4 in 10 of the 200+ directors of volunteer departments who responded reported one or more days in the last year where they couldn't muster up a full staff.
Meanwhile, more than 6 in 10 reported gaps in service due to staff shortages.
Figures from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services show there are 644 volunteer departments in the state and another 125 that rely on some volunteers. Altoona Fire & Rescue is included.
"Fortunately, we have a lot of students that go tot he local UW or technical college, which come in and help our agencies so that we can respond to these calls, but staffing is one of our biggest concerns," said Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman.
Renderman said at times they've had to pass service calls to the Eau Claire Fire Department. Overall, he cites lack of funding and a wave of retirements post-pandemic to their struggles with staffing.