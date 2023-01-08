New week brings a few chances of wintry precipitation

A very cold night is on tap for the Chippewa Valley as temperatures dip down into the single digits. We will see partly cloudy skies and the development of freezing fog after midnight which could result in slippery roadways and lowered visibility.
We kick off the new week on Monday with freezing fog in the morning. Once again, slippery roadways are possible with lowered visibility. Expect the freezing fog to clear by midday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be near freezing.
Clouds will be on the increase Monday night ahead of our next weather maker. Tuesday will stay dry with cloudy skies and temperatures near freezing.
A weak disturbance arrives overnight Tuesday. Precipitation starts off as a wintry mix but changes over to all snow by Wednesday morning.
A glaze of ice and a few inches of snow is possible from this system.
Another storm system could bring a few snow showers during the afternoon on Thursday, but there's only a slight chance.
Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s going into next weekend with dry conditions.