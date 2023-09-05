No injuries after early morning house fire in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - No one was injured after an early morning house fire in Eau Claire, according to a press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department.
ECFD was dispatched to a structure fire on Hillview Road at 2:11 AM Tuesday. While they were enroute, Eau Claire Police arrived to find the rear deck on fire and residents evacuating the house.
When the fire department arrived, they reported light smoke coming from the back of the house and quickly extinguished the fire.
Officials say the home did have working fire alarms, but it was the family's dog that alerted them to the fire.
Damage is estimated at $25,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.