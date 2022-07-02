No injuries after person was stuck in a car hanging above creek in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - No injuries were reported after Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services responded to a car hanging 25 feet above Duncan Creek in Chippewa Falls.
According to John Bowe, Battalion Chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at 9:03 p.m. Saturday the car was hanging off the road and there was one person unable to exit the vehicle.
Bowe said they used ropes and a harness to stabilize the car and rescue the person trapped inside.
News 18 has asked officials how the car left the road, but has not received an answer.