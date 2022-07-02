 Skip to main content
No injuries after person was stuck in a car hanging above creek in Chippewa Falls

Duncan Creek incident
Courtesy: John Bowe

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - No injuries were reported after Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services responded to a car hanging 25 feet above Duncan Creek in Chippewa Falls. 

According to John Bowe, Battalion Chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at 9:03 p.m. Saturday the car was hanging off the road and there was one person unable to exit the vehicle.

Bowe said they used ropes and a harness to stabilize the car and rescue the person trapped inside. 

News 18 has asked officials how the car left the road, but has not received an answer.

