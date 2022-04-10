No injuries in mobile home crash on I-94

(WQOW) - Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed that a mobile home tipped over after a driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail on I-94 near Menomonie.
Officials said they were dispatched to incident at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday at mile marker 41 on I-94 as the mobile home was traveling westbound.
No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
A News 18 reporter saw Wisconsin State Patrol officials and the Dunn Co. Highway Dept. on scene working to clear lanes and the agency said the crash is under investigation.