No injuries in Rice Lake silo fire

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - There are no injuries after a fire inside of a silo Saturday morning at the American Excelsior plant in Rice Lake.
According to a press release from the Rice Lake Fire Department, they received a call just after 8 a.m. that equipment inside a silo at 831 Pioneer Avenue was on fire, and they arrived to find smoke coming from the base of the silo.
Officials said they made an "aggressive interior attack" and the fire was contained at 8:30 a.m.
The estimated cost of damage is unknown, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.