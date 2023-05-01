No Mow May begins with goal of helping the pollinator population

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we flip the calendar to May, some say it's important to put those lawnmowers away.
That's because it's No Mow May -- an initiative that aims for residents not to cut their lawns in the spring.
The Eau Claire City Council amended an ordinance in January where it will not enforce lawn height rules for residents in May. Not cutting lawns allows flowers and weeds to bloom early.
The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies and other insects.
UW-Eau Claire Landscape Architect Daria Hutchinson spoke about the importance of the campaign.
"The idea is when you're mowing the grass you're also mowing things likes clover and dandelions which will flower early in the season and provide food for pollinators," she said
No Mow May is completely voluntary and you can opt to start mowing if you feel your lawn is getting too long. Homeowners can display a sign in their yard, signifying their participation in No Mow May.
As the name suggests -- the campaign ends at the end of the month. You can learn more about the campaign here.