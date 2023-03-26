No one hurt in overnight house fire, home a total loss

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Crews were on scene for over four hours Saturday night and into Sunday morning after a house caught fire in Eau Claire.
It happened on the 6000 block of Hillside Park Road. According to an official with Township Fire, the call came in at 11:30 p.m., and at least one person was home at the time. They were able to get out safely.
Crews arrived to heavy flames and smoke. They were there fighting the fire until just after 4 a.m.
Then, at 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a small rekindling. Officials said there wasn't much to rekindle, but they returned to the scene and left around 11:15 a.m.
Officials reported no one was hurt. The cause of the fire and estimated damage remains under investigation, but the home is considered a total loss.