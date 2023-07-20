No one hurt in town of Union garage fire

UNION (WQOW) - A fire damaged a garage in the town of Union Thursday morning.
Battalion Chief Randy Schenk said no one was hurt, and that the cause is still being investigated.
The fire began around 7:00 a.m. on Aspen Lane, and was under control by 9:15 a.m. The roof and much of the walls on the attached two-car garage went up in smoke, but Shenk said the firefighters quick response prevented the fire from spreading to the house. Two cars in the garage were damaged.
"Our response was excellent. We were able to respond and we were able to call mutual aid companies, and they also responded," Schenk said. "There's no damage, other than the breezeway in the house, where we had to pull the ceiling. Everyone got out of the house safely, and no one was injured."
Altoona, Eau Claire, Rock Creek and Elk Mound all responded.