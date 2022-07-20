Nonprofit supplying Chippewa Valley law enforcement with body cameras

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - On Wednesday, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office accepted a donation of nearly $230,000 to purchase body cameras for themselves and seven other agencies within the county.
"Footage is good for building a case, supporting a case, arrests," said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. "Most importantly, for the interaction between the officers and the people that the officer makes contact with."
They decided on cameras from Motorola that automatically record, even without an officer pressing the record button.
"Anytime an officer's wearing this he's technically recording," said Motorola Watchdog regional sales manager, Nate Kinsey. "Every conversation, every time they have to use force, all of that's documented. So you can go back and show, we did everything right. Those cops that don't do everything right, there's documentation of that too."
Kowalczyk said Chippewa County has never had body cameras, but they've become such a necessity they were going to use county funds from its Capital Improvement Plan to get them.
That's why Eau Claire-based nonprofit PESI, Inc. contacted the sheriff in February, and is now providing the office with $229,696 to supply cameras for officers in Chippewa County, Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Stanley, Boyd, Cadott, Cornell and Bloomer, and fund them for the next five years.
"It's one of our charges to make sure we're a good community member and we see this as a perfect opportunity to do just that," said PRESI, Inc.'s executive director, Mike Conner.
PESI, Inc. also supplied the Eau Claire Police Department with funds to buy cameras in 2021. Those cameras have been in use for the past six months, and the department said they have paid off.
"Previously our squad cameras would only view what's in front of the squads," said Meredith La Valley with the Eau Claire Police Department's records division. "With the body cameras, now we are able to go into buildings, we're able to go where the action is actually happening."
She said since January, they've recorded 56,000 videos, 20,000 of which are from body cameras; over 400 have been sent to the District Attorney's Office to aid in a case.
However, La Valley said they're also important for increased accuracy and transparency.
"We want our reports to be accurate," La Valley said. "We want to show people the same things we're seeing when we are interacting with the public."