North High School, Augusta Fire Department providing shelter for those without power tonight

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is opening temporary shelters for those without power.
The winter storm knocked out power to roughly 80,000 customers in Wisconsin Thursday. According to the Xcel outage map, thousands are still without power and have been all day.
According to Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh, North High School (1801 Piedmont Rd, Eau Claire) and the Augusta Fire Department (745 Industrial Dr., Augusta) are open to those who need to warm up, charge their electronics or simply take a break.
Esh said if you need assistance getting to the shelter, contact 211.
"Make sure you are staying safe, staying warm," said Esh. "Don't over stress your body. If you need to go to the shelter or to the warming center for a few minutes just to warm up a little or recharge your phone, take full advantage of it. We'll make sure it's a valuable asset to our community in the time of crisis."
The shelters are open now. North High School will be open well into the night. Esh said the Augusta Fire Department will stay open likely until Midnight.