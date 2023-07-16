Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up 125th year

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Northern Wisconsin State Fair came to an end on Sunday after a historic 125th year.
"I've never seen so many smiling faces in my life," said Northern Wisconsin State Fair executive director Rusty Volk.
Sunday, July 16 marked the last day of the 2023 fair in Chippewa Falls, wrapping up it's 125th year with record high attendance.
"When you have two sell out crowds with Nelly and Styx one night after the other, attendance was fabulous," Volk said. "I can tell you Saturday was the highest attendance we've ever had at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair so I'm really excited to see what the final numbers are."
Volk said it will take a few days to have an official total for attendance, but he said he expects this was the most attended year on record.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair all started in the 1890's and represented 28 different counties, according to Chippewa Area History Center museum director Frank Smoot.
"One of the reasons they started was they thought that Milwaukee was too far to go for travelers, which it was at that time, it was a long journey," Smoot said. "It's just taken root and kept growing."
The fair was a celebration for the whole region, and a chance for farmers to show off their livestock and agriculture skills.
"A fair has always been a chance for city folks to see the importance of agriculture," Smoot said. "Agriculture is the most important thing we do in the country, if you eat you're involved in farming, and I think as we've sort of removed ourselves from that work, it's really good to give us a reminder that that's still literally the bread and butter of the country."
That tradition continues. Kids and farmers of all ages show all kinds of livestock, from cows, pigs, and sheep, to llamas, rabbits, and horses.
But the fair has changed a lot over the years.
"The concerts and things like that are things that we've put more emphasis on now in terms of the public's perception of the fair as opposed to the things they're still doing today like cattle shows, and goat shows, and sheep shows, and things like that that really are the core or the heart of the fair," Smoot said.
While some things have changed in the last century, that fair magic has never gone away.
"There's bright lights and things are moving and the Ferris wheel is going around and we can sort of see that idea they must have had the first time the fair came in to town," Smoot said. "I think when we walk in to the gate of the fairgrounds, there's still that feeling. I think it's one of those feelings that we always want."
125 years, with no signs of slowing down.
"Stay tuned, next year's going to be even bigger," Volk said.
If you missed the fair this year, events happen at the fairgrounds all year.