Officers and community connect at "Bowl with the Badge"

DURAND (WQOW) - Kids were able to hit the lanes with law enforcement officers in Pepin County on Sunday, as the Sheriff's Office hosted a new event called "Bowling with the Badge" at Club Ten in Durand.
Officials with the Pepin County Sheriff's Office said they're always looking for new ways to connect with the community they serve, especially its children.
"The Pepin County Sheriff's Department set up this event for kids to come and meet their local law enforcement officers, whether it be deputies, State Patrol, and local police officers," said Chief Stan Ridgeway of the Durand Police Department.
"A lot of times, when youths see us, they see us with vehicles pulled over, they see us dealing with situations, so it's good for them to see us in this light where they're bowling, they're having a good time, we're out there hitting the lanes with them, throwing some gutter balls with them and things like that and having some fun with the kids," Ridgeway said.
This event was started by Deputy Trestan Meyer.
"I'm new to the Pepin County area, I grew up in a neighboring county, I don't know a lot of the people in this area so I figured something like this would be great for me to get to know the community I'm protecting and serving," Meyer said.
"Community relations in general is just a huge goal of mine in law enforcement," Meyer said.
Kids could also meet officers from the Mondovi Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the Pepin Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.