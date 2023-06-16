Officials investigating 'spontaneous combustion' fire in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Officials with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department said a blaze Friday is being investigated 'due to a report of spontaneous combustion.'
Battalion Chief John Bowe said no one was hurt in the house fire at 104 N Rural Street. There were six people home at the time but all were able to evacuate.
Bowe said they are investigating the cause of the fire, and said it could have been caused by "chemicals reacting."
"While extinguishing the fire exterior the flames flared up reacting to water, which indicates possible magnesium reaction," he said in a press release.
He said the fire was under control in less than half an hour, and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.
The Chippewa Falls Fire Department is investigating alongside the Wisconsin DNR and Chippewa Falls Police Department.