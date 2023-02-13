Officials say it's time to clear your drains to prevent February flooding

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It may be a bit early this year, but it's time to clean your drains. Officials are saying the recent warm temperatures make for flood risks. That's especially true in residential areas if your street drains are iced over or covered in snow.
Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said the concern this week is due to both rising temperatures and forecasted precipitation.
"With upwards or close to an inch of rain predicted in the next couple days, the couple inches of snow that's still on the ground is going to melt pretty quickly," Esh said. "That rain's going to add to it, so the more we can get that liquid and precipitation off the roads the better."
He said the less liquid that gets stuck, the less that will freeze over and make for dangerous roads later on.
Esh added this earlier-than-normal thaw is a good reminder to always be prepared. He suggests clearing your drains as often as you would clear a fire hydrant.